GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the high heat, many families finally got to enjoy some fun in the sun with safety also in mind.

Greenfield’s Hillside Park was busy Wednesday as temperatures rose to close to 90 degrees.

After a couple of weeks of rain, one family is excited to see the heat return.

Chris from Greenfield brought his son and daughter to the Park to play in the Splash pad and deck. He tells us how it’s a nice, green, and shady spot.

“There’s not alot of places to swim around here and Greenfield Recreation Area, which is a local spot has been closed a lot because of the floods and this place is open so it’s awesome, it’s really cool,” expressed Chris Marstall of Greenfield. “It’s like going to a pool or a pond, it’s really refreshing I don’t feel hot.”

A heat advisory is already in effect for Thursday, for parts of western Massachusetts. Franklin County residents can also find splash pads in Murphy Park, Unity Park and at Endelson Playground.