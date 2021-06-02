Camp Apex getting ready to welcome back campers this summer

SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – With kids 12 and older now able to get the vaccine, the restrictions for summer camp have loosened up significantly.

“The kids are going to summer camp to have fun and not to go to summer prison, that’s all behind us,” said Grady Vigneau, the CEO of Franklin County’s YMCA.

He said while masks will still be required indoors, many COVID restrictions will be gone.

Masks not required outdoors, social distancing has been shortened to three or four feet, and camping groups able to interact with one another.

“24 months is long enough to be closed,” said Vigneau. “We’ve budgeted as much as $25,000 to try and get this camp reopened.”

However some of those reopening costs are now being covered.

Greenfield Savings Bank was able to secure 50 thousand this year through the New England Recovery Grant Program. $5,000 of that will go towards the local YMCA.

“Camps are all about community,” Andrew Bresciano, the First Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer of Greenfield Savings Bank said. “For me that’s where I made a lot of friendships when I was a kid. I came to this camp. We wanted to be sure that we were able to procure these funds and put them to use in our community.”

Those funds will be about getting the camp back open, but also putting it towards scholarships for children who wouldn’t be able to enjoy the camp experience without that money.