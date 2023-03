MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP)– Maintenance crews will be working on the Canalside Rail Trail Bridge in the City of Montague beginning Monday, March 13 through March 24, 2023.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) says the bridge will remain open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic during the repair project. Work will be done from 6am-5pm and those using the bridge should use caution in the area.

The repair work is subject to weather conditions.