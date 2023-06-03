DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – North Main Street and Park Street in Deerfield will be closed while a broken pole is being repaired after a crash on Saturday.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, North Main Street from Conway Street to Elm Street as well as Park Street will be closed as utilities are working to repair a broken pole.

The pole was broken due to a car crash. The police say that the vehicle left the accident, and the crash is being investigated.

Deerfield Police Department

Photo courtesy of Glenn Woods

