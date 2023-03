SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Deerfield Fire Department were called to a car that had flipped onto its side on Greenfield Road in the vicinity of the Red Roof Inn.

Credit: South Deerfield Fire Department

Credit: South Deerfield Fire Department

Credit: South Deerfield Fire Department

South Deerfield Fire Department says the driver and an occupant of the vehicle were uninjured and were able to extricate themselves from the vehicle.

Firefighters stayed until the vehicle had been removed from the ditch.