DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency that caused them to crash into a home in Deerfield Friday evening, according to fire officials.

Deerfield fire officials responded along with police, South County EMS, and South Deerfield fire.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle when the accident occurred. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the house sustained minor damage.