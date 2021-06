COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – One car crashed into a pole at Sumner Stetson Road on Monday morning.

According to the Colrain Firefighters’ Association, the accident on RT 8A in Heath at Sumner Stetson Road involved a car crashing into a pole.

The pole is broken and there are several wires down but no injuries have been reported at this time.

The road will be closed for several hours while National Grid replaces the pole.