ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Orange Fire Rescue was sent to Tully Road for a single-car accident on Saturday.

According to Orange Fire Rescue, at approximately 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, a car hit a guardrail on Tully Road at Fryeville Road. The driver of the car has minor injuries.

Orange Fire Rescue is warning residents that North Orange is very icy and the Department of Public Works has been contacted to address the issue.