TURNERS FALLS. Mass. (WWLP) – A car crashed into a utility pole and a home in Turners Falls early Saturday morning.

According to the Turners Falls Fire Department, the house received minor damage but the utility pole will need to be replaced by Eversource. They are expected to repair it at a later time Saturday morning.

The accident occurred on Turners Falls Road between Dell Street and Wilmark Avenue.

No injuries were reported. It is not known what was the cause of the accident.