Car rolls over on Haydenville Road in Whately

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Minor traffic delays happened Tuesday morning in Whately after a car flipped over.

Alleged arson on Montano Drive in Enfield

According to a statement issued by the Whately Police Department, at around 7 a.m., police arrived at the scene of a car that had flipped over. The accident caused subsequent delays on Haydenville Road. Police did report that no one was injured.

While the official cause of the accident was not mentioned, police did take the opportunity to warn motorists to drive with an abundance of caution “when roads are snow or ice-covered.”