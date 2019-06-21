Carbon monoxide detected in Turners Falls home

TURNERS FALLS, Mass (WWLP) – The Turners Falls Fire Department was called to the area of Turnpike Road Thursday night for a carbon monoxide alarm inside a home.

According to the Fire Department, a firefighter, using a five gas meter, detected carbon monoxide readings in the basement of the home.

The Fire Department said the gas-fired furnace was shut down and the basement was ventilated and the residents were able to stay in the home for the night.

The Fire Department wanted to remind residents that it is important to have working detectors in your home.

Turners Falls Fire Department Captain Mike Currie told 22News, it’s rare that this happened during this time of year because it’s not usual for situations like this to happen in the summer, it’s more likely to happen in the winter time.