ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve been telling you about crews returning to Orange to film for the tv series Castle Rock.

Now we know when we’ll see the Franklin County town in the hit show. Season 2 of Castle Rock will premiere on Hulu on October 23rd.

This time around, the Stephen King series will be based upon material from his novel “Misery.”

Roads in Orange were closed down throughout the year so filming for the show could take place.