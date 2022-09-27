DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to a fire alarm activation due to a faulty cellphone charger in Deerfield last weekend.

The Deerfield Fire Department is reminding residents to make sure you have working smoke detectors in your home. The fire department was called to Pinenook Road for a faulty cellphone charger that was found and if it had gone unnoticed, it could have caused a large fire.

Deerfield Fire District

Deerfield Fire District

Deerfield Fire District

Deerfield fire said that this is the second call they have had for faulty cellphone chargers nearly causing house fires. They are reminding the public of the following::