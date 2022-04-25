COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Colrain Fire Department was called to put out a fire at 15 Foundry Village Road around 6 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the back of a multifamily building. They found the fire in a recliner chair and carpet. The fire was contained to the location and the items were removed from the building.

According to the Colrain Fire Department, neighbors used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, preventing the spread and possibly more damage.

The cause was determined to be careless disposal of smoking materials. No injuries were reported.