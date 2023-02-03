GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some changes have been made to the Greenfield Winter Carnival due to the cold weather on Friday.

Greenfield’s Winter Carnival returns on Friday through Sunday for its 101st anniversary, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Greenfield Recreation Department. This year’s celebration will feature many modern-day activities, but will also strive to honor the

festival’s rich history. The Winter Carnival has brought the community together at a time of year that can be long, cold, and dreary.

The festivities will kick off Friday with live ice carvings by local artists throughout downtown Greenfield. Sculptures will be placed throughout the weekend, and people can vote for their favorite in an online contest.

Then there will be the official torch lighting on The Common at 4:00 p.m., followed by

festivities on Court Square, such as an ice bar with specialty crafted cocktails and mocktails, fire dance performances, and fire barrels to keep everyone warm. There will be a glow party, which has been moved to inside the Greenfield Middle School Cafeteria, with a DJ and LED dancing party robot at 5:30 p.m. Organizers are asking attendees to use the entrance at the back of the school for the party.

The Parade of Lights has been moved to Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. and will have illuminated vehicles that will travel from Newton School to Beacon Field with displays. After the parade, a warming fire and fireworks display will be at Beacon Field Other activities will be on Saturday which includes take-and-make craft kits and GZA at the Hawks & Reed Ballroom.

The festivities will continue on Saturday and Sunday as well, with events such as a Family Fun Fest, family dance lessons, and a snowshoeing hike through Highland Park.