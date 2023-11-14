WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Cheech and Chong, comedians best known for the 1978 movie ‘Up in Smoke’ are rebranding three Massachusetts marijuana dispensaries.

Their real names, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong were in Whately on Saturday for the grand opening celebration of Cheech & Chong’s Dispensoria. They have partnered with ToroVerde, doing business as Happy Feelings in Greenfield, Whately, and Northampton.

The two were featured on Instagram cutting the ribbon during Whately’s grand opening. The locations are designed to offer the experience of Cheech & Chong’s world with a lounge area, stage, and art.

The three Dispensorias opened last month. “It is all apart of a larger initiative within the Cheech and Chong company to support local business and the cannabis community as a whole,” said a spokesperson of Cheech and Chong’s Global Holding Company.

The two were also at Liquor Junction in Reading on Friday to launch their non-alcoholic hemp THC seltzers called ‘High & Dry’, in partnership with Atlantic Beverage Distributors.

Tommy Chong explains, “We’re all about makin’ it simple for folks to get what they need, whether you’re in a dispensary or in the liquor store. It’s all about takin’ care of the community.”

“This initial rollout in Boston has been incredible. And that all comes down to the team at Atlantic Beverage. They are the ‘Kings of Craft Beer in Boston’ for a reason. Looking at their history in the adult beverage space, there was no better partner. We’re proud to have them on board the Cheech & Chong team,” Brandon Harshbarger, President of Cheech and Chong’s Global Holding Company explains.

Cheech and Chong performed stand-up comedy, film, music, and television in the 1970s and 1980s. Cheech is 77 years old and was born in California while Chong is 85 years old from Canada.