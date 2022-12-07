GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of Franklin County and North Quabbin has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Massachusetts Bankers Association (MBA).

Member banks were asked to nominate deserving organizations in their community and the Greenfield Cooperative Bank nominated the CAC.

“The Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County and North Quabbin are so honored to receive the MBA award. This award will allow us to meet the mental health needs of children that have experienced sexual abuse and have had their worlds turned upside down by trauma,” said CAC Executive Director, Irene Woods, MSW, LICSW. She added, “Not only has the Greenfield Cooperative Bank provided financial support to the Children’s Advocacy Center since we came to Franklin County in 2015 but they have also served on our Board of Directors. With this support we have served over 500 children and their families in Franklin County and the North Quabbin Area!”

The CAC’s mission is to be a community leader in preventing and ending child abuse and providing all victims of child abuse access to programs and services.

The MBA Charitable Foundation has awarded 52 grants, totaling $162,000, to non-profits statewide.