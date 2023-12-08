CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An incident involving an unknown substance in containers of chocolate milk at Turners Falls High School elicited an emergency response.

22News contacted Turners Falls Fire Department Chief Todd Brunelle and he provided this statement:

“Our first concern was and remains the health of our students and school community. Based on the preliminary information we received early this afternoon, the Turners Falls Fire Department responded to the scene at approximately 10:15 a.m. and notified Baystate Franklin Medical Center Emergency Department to prepare them in the event of injuries requiring transport. Fortunately, none were necessary. In an abundance of caution, we also requested a state Hazmat team, whose specialized personnel and equipment detected no significant hazards. Chief Brunelle remained at the scene throughout the incident to coordinate with local, regional, state, and federal officials. We will continue to support the Gill-Montague Regional School District and our interagency partners as their investigation unfolds.” Turners Falls Fire Chief Todd M. Brunelle

Montague’s Board of Health also responded. Director Ryan Paxton sent 22News this statement:

“Today, the Turners Falls Fire Department responded to an incident at Turners Falls High School in which several students received containers of chocolate milk that were reported to be an unknown liquid. In response, all students received medical evaluations and were found to be unharmed and the substance in the chocolate milk containers is being investigated further by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. At this time, all other schools in the district were informed and all other milk received by the schools in the same order has been isolated for testing or returned to the distributor. “ Ryan Paxton, Montague Health Director