Cider Days transformed into season-long Cider Trail

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The tradition of Cider Days has been bringing people to Franklin County for the first weekend of November for more than two decades.

But this year, COVID-19 precautions have transformed Cider Days into the Cider Trail. The Cider Trail started up in October and is stretching into the end of November. The idea being people can socially distance while they’re checking out the spots on this road map.

Lisa Davol Coordinator of Cider Days told 22News that this model will help visitors see the orchards safely.

“There’s so much happening in one weekend that people have to choose, do I take this workshop? Do I Do this orchard? But now the focus is to go to all the orchards,” said Davol.

One of those orchards is Clarkdale Fruit Farms in Deerfield. While Cider Days has been going on for weeks, employees like Ben Clark say they’re gearing up for what is typically one of their biggest weekends.

Clark told 22News, “We’re picking them today and then we’ll press them this week.”

They store their fruit here at Clarkdale Fruit Farm and these russet apples will later become cider.

“This year we’re hoping people still come out, but if not we’ll be holding it for this weekend so if you can’t make it out this weekend, you can come out next weekend,” said Clark.

No in-person workshops or the cider salon along the trail. But there’s still a lot in store this weekend, like special tours and pressings.

Davol added, “We really people for people to support the local cider makers and orchard, but you don’t have to taste apples and cider one weekend of the year, they’re here.



For more information about the Cider Trail, head to their website.