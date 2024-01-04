GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is seeking a replacement following the resignation of City Councilor Jasper Lapienski of Precinct 7 as of January 1st.

According to the Greenfield charter, the City Council President with assistance from the Committee Chairs can appoint a person living in that Precinct following a two-thirds vote by the Council. Once picked, the temporary councilor will hold the seat until the next election in November 2025.

Anyone living in Precinct 7 that is interested in filling the position is asked to send a letter of interest to the Council’s Office at citycouncil@greenfield-ma.gov by January 29. The City Council expects to appoint a new councilor at their council meeting on February 21.

The City Council meets every third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the John Zon Community Center.