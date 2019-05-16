City Councilor Sheila Gilmour running for mayor of Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A third candidate has decided to run for mayor of Greenfield.

Shelia Gilmour is a city councilor from Greenfield’s sixth precinct and she’ll officially kick off her campaign for mayor.

Greenfield City Councilor Gilmour has invited the community to her campaign kickoff Thursday night at Namaste Restaurant in Greenfield. Gilmour told 22News, her candidacy will focus on infrastructure, restoring trust among city employees and finding creative opportunities for economic development.

Gilmour joins a field that includes City Councilor Brickett Allis and former Planning Board Chairwoman Roxann Wedegartner.

“I think that it’s time for different leadership,” said Gilmour. “I feel like we’ve had the same group of people, you know, participating for a long time. So, I feel like I have a group of people behind me who want to take the conversation in a different direction.”

Each candidate needs one hundred signatures for their names to be on the November ballot. The City Clerk’s Office told 22News, they have not certified any signatures at this time.

Mayor William Martin announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election.

