City finds several violations at Greenfield Public Library

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent evaluation of the city of Greenfield’s public library revealed multiple violations.

The evaluation was specifically for two meeting rooms and the book stack in the basement of the library. The city hired Structural Support & Design Services to evaluate the occupancy load and exit requirements for those rooms.

They found a number of violations in all three rooms including; an inadequate number of exits in the book stack room and meeting rooms B101 and B103. As well as the stairway in the basement to the first floor not being labeled adequately with an exit sign.

The library has 30 days to install a lighted exit sign. The report also says the book stack room and basement should not be occupied until another exit is provided.

Greenfield Public Library has 45 days to come up with a plan to correct those violations.