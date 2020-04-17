Breaking News
Baystate Health: 3,401 individuals tested for COVID-19, 749 tested positive
Watch Live
2:30PM: Governor Baker, state heath officials provide COVID-19 update Friday
Closings and Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

City of Greenfield advising residents to wear face coverings in public

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some states are recalling KN95 masks made in China

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An advisory has been issued for the City of Greenfield for residents to wear face coverings in public.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the advisory is for residents to wear face coverings when in public while conducting essential business and at times when social distancing is unable to be maintained. 

The advisory comes after the CDC and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health advised the wearing of face coverings in public earlier this month. 

Residents should wear a face covering when out in public and remember to practice social distancing while keeping a distance of six feet from others. Using a face covering is intended to protect yourself or others in the event you or someone else has the virus.

“Wearing a procedural mask, cloth mask, bandana, or scarf can provide a measure of protection while you are out in public and if you need to leave home to visit the supermarket, pharmacy, or while conducting essential business within the City of Greenfield,” Mayor Wedegartner said. 

How to wear a face covering:

  • Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
  • Be secured with ties or ear loops
  • Include multiple layers of fabric
  • Allow for breathing without restriction
  • Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape 

Greenfield residents with any questions or concerns about this advisory are encouraged to contact the city’s COVID-19 Resource & Information Line at 413-775-641.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today