City of Greenfield advising residents to wear face coverings in public

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An advisory has been issued for the City of Greenfield for residents to wear face coverings in public.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the advisory is for residents to wear face coverings when in public while conducting essential business and at times when social distancing is unable to be maintained.

The advisory comes after the CDC and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health advised the wearing of face coverings in public earlier this month.

Residents should wear a face covering when out in public and remember to practice social distancing while keeping a distance of six feet from others. Using a face covering is intended to protect yourself or others in the event you or someone else has the virus.

“Wearing a procedural mask, cloth mask, bandana, or scarf can provide a measure of protection while you are out in public and if you need to leave home to visit the supermarket, pharmacy, or while conducting essential business within the City of Greenfield,” Mayor Wedegartner said.

How to wear a face covering:

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops

Include multiple layers of fabric

Allow for breathing without restriction

Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

Greenfield residents with any questions or concerns about this advisory are encouraged to contact the city’s COVID-19 Resource & Information Line at 413-775-641.