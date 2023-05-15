GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield announced the opening date for the new public library, a project that has been in the works for over 11 years and it’s all led up to Thursday, July 13.

Library Director Ellen Boyer said that the decision came down to making sure everything was ready and so that the date didn’t conflict with any other competing events going on in Greenfield or vacations for her colleagues.

What she is most excited about is having everyone see the new building and what it’s going to have to offer to the community, “All of the things that this building lacked we have over there and it’ll be amazing to see people’s faces when they walk in.”

Boyer also told 22News that some of those attributes this new library will have include handicap accessibility, a story and craft time room for children, a teen room, and a meeting space.

On Thursday, July 13, festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. and then the library will be open.