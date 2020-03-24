1  of  2
City of Greenfield asking for personal protective equipment donations

Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Emergency Operations Center is looking for personal protective equipment donations for local first responders and health care workers.

The city is in need of medical grade PPE to include facemarks, gloves, gowns, booties, and hand sanitizer. Homemade items are not being accepted.

Those who wish to make donations are asked to call the Greenfield Community Information Line at 413-775-6411 between 9 a.m and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday before bringing donations.

The drop off location will be outside at the Jon Zon Center, located at 35 Pleasant Street.

