GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in the area Arch Street.

According to the Greenfield Fire Department, the DPW is working to repair a water main break in the area of Arch Street. Residents may experience low to no water pressure as a result of the water main break.

Water pressure is also affecting the fire hydrants. Additional fire department tankers in surrounding areas have been alerted to help cover if needed.