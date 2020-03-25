City of Greenfield opens COVID-19 emergency operations center

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Greenfield opened a COVID-19 emergency operations center.

The city announced that it was transforming the John Zon Community Center into their new emergency operating center for COVID-19.

The command center says they take in the new hourly information that they get on the virus and distribute it to the necessary departments.

They also assist the local nursing homes with trying to get personal protective equipment. They’re reaching out to people who’ve potentially been exposed to COVID-19. The staff of the center is only city employees.

In order to access the facility you have to have your temperature taken. You have to have your hands sanitized, and all visitors are asked to wear masks in the facility to keep the core people that are working in here isolated and secure. Robert Strahan, Greenfield Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director



Greenfield also started a community information line available for residents to call Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The line will provide information on resources and the latest information from the health department.

The Greenfield Emergency Operations Center is also taking donations of personal protective equipment. You can call the Greenfield Community Information Line at (413)-775-6411 prior to bringing donations. Drop-offs can be made outside at the Jon Zon Center, located at 35 Pleasant Street.