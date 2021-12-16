City of Greenfield plans to start a new chapter by selling city building

The City of Greenfield will use a $25,000 award to develop an RFP for the First National Bank Building, the last unresolved property in the city’s Bank Row Urban Renewal District, targeting a project that will further revitalize the downtown. (Courtesy: MassDevelopment)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Franklin County the City of Greenfield is starting a new chapter for the First National Bank Building indicating they are open to selling the building.

Mass Development has given the city $25k dollars worth of consulting services to figure out how best to use the property. The city owns the bank property with the hopes to convert it into a performance venue, but other potential uses are emerging.

MJ Adams, the Director of Community Development, said they are open to exploring differing options.

“I’ll work with Mass Development whose gonna help package it up and say this is what’s here and listen to and see what the private sector can come forward with,” said Adams.

Adams added that this building does come with its challenges. It will need extensive structural work.

Consulting will run through the first six months of 2022.