City of Greenfield raises flag for pride month

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A full rainbow in Greenfield, the city raised the flag Friday for the LGBTQ+ community during this pride month.

This month marks 20 years since the lawsuit was filed, eventually leading to the legalization of gay marriage in Massachusetts, the first in the nation. Friday was about celebrating the strides made while also looking to the future.

Greenfield Mayor Roxanne Wedegartner told 22News, “I’m honored to be here and to raise the pride flag in the City of Greenfield.”

A community reunited, overcoming the isolation of a pandemic. City leaders, members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies were able to see each other face to face.

Sarah Pilzer, President of Franklin County Pride, told 22News, “Being able to come out. Be right in public in the middle of town is really important. And to see others who share our identities, who support us, it’s really crucial to mental health, you know?”

Eight stripes. Not only representing the LGBTQ rights but also raising awareness for people of color within the community. Members of Franklin County Pride hope to expand and reach out to other local organizations.

“Connect our community more together and to do things other than just pride once a year,” said Heather Mahoney, Vice President of Franklin County Pride.

A movement that has been defined by love, ready to celebrate.

“Just know that you have community,” said Kacie Dean, Committee Planning member of Franklin County Pride.

Plitzer added, “Yeah we’re still here. We’re still queer and we’re ready to party.”

The pride parade we’re used to seeing here in Greenfield will be back but it will be held in September.