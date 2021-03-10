City of Greenfield receives Urban Agenda grant to support youth employment

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield announced that they received an Urban Agenda Grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development (EOHED).

This $75,000 grant will be used to support youth summer employment by providing career skills training, career pathway exploration workshops, and a job fair.

“We will be putting these funds to good use and changing lives in the city. The timing of this grant is important to help our youth get ready for the job market and help their families recover from the pandemic,” said Mayor Wedegartner.

Urban Agenda grants are competitive one-year awards that offer partnerships to support economic progress in urban communities.

“Young adults were hit hard by the pandemic, and this funding strives to offer students the skills and experience that lead to economic self-sufficiency and a positive community impact as the City’s employers work towards a successful and sustainable recovery. MassHire is our lead partner in this program,” said Community Development Administrator Lindsay Rowe.

This year’s grant aims to develop or implement COVID-19 economic recovery strategies.