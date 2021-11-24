City of Greenfield reopens court square

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield will take steps to reopen court square on Wednesday bringing an end to the Pedestrian Plaza pilot project.

The project was put in place with funding from Mass DOT’s Shared Streets program to test drive portions of the court square redesign proposal. The town will hold a meeting early next year to discuss feedback on the pilot program and how to advance the design.

This Wednesday one-way, southbound traffic will return to Court Square from Main Street to Bank Row.

and a new stop sign will be installed on Court Square at the intersection with Newton Place.