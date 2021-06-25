City of Greenfield to increase water, sewer rates beginning July 1

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting July 1, the City of Greenfield will be increasing water and sewer rates.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, residents are expected to see a water rate increase of 5.7% from $3.52 per 100 cubic feet to $3.72 per cubic feet. The current sewer rate will jump 3.4% from $5.90 per 100 cubic feet to $6.10 per 100 cubic feet.

The Department of Public Works says the increase needs to begin early July to sustain the budget, retained earnings, and capital expenses. The increases will be reflected in the billing cycles beginning in January 2022.

According to Greenfield DPW Director Marlo Warner, “These increases are required to support City Council approved operating budgets, capital projects, and provide retained earnings for catastrophic, emergency or regulatory events. Largely these increases will cover projects such as the Sanderson Street Reconstruction Project, the first phase of some electrical upgrades at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, a rate study, and an Asset Management Plan.”