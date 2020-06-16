City of Greenfield to increase water, sewer rates starting July 1

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting July 1, the City of Greenfield will be increasing water and sewer rates.

According to a news release sent to 22News, residents are expected to see a water rate increase of 4.40 percent from $3.33 per 100 cubic feet to $3.52 per cubic feet. The current sewer rate will jump 7.3 percent from $5.50 per 100 cubic feet to $5.90 per 100 cubic feet.

The Department of Public Works says the increase needs to begin early July to sustain the budget, retained earnings, and capital expenses.

DPW Director Mario Warner says Greenfield ratepayer’s average water bill will be $422 per year and the average sewer bill will be $700 per year. The city still remains below the state median for water and sewer charges according to a 2017 state survey. Based on the survey, the average water bill is $568 per year, and sewer $838.