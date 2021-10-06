City of Greenfield to retain 13-acre plot of land

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner announced last week that the city will retain a 13-acre plot of land located next to Rocky Mountain Park in Greenfield.

The plan to hold onto the Stone Ridge Lane property comes after significant feedback from local residents.

“What an opportunity to protect and preserve our natural environment and expand our green space in perpetuity. The Rocky Mountain ridge trail system is highly utilized and is a vital recreational resource for our community,” says Recreation Director Christy Moore.

The adjacent 6-acre parcel of land holding on it a 2,900 sf, 1915 single-family home will be sold at auction Wednesday, October 13th. The auction will start at noon and will be held in front of Greenfield City Hall. Residents can find parking for the auction at the Chapman/Davis parking lot or at the parking garage on Olive Street.

Those with questions about the project are encouraged to contact the mayor’s office by email at Mayor@greenfield-ma.gov.