City of Greenfield working to increase shelter for homeless

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is working with the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development and pertinent service agencies to increase shelter access for the homeless population within the city.

As cold weather and the holidays approach, Mayor Wedegartner and the Office of Community and Economic Development have provided the following updates on the status of homelessness in Greenfield in a news release sent to 22News:

The Wells Street Shelter at 60 Wells Street is currently under construction to increase the number of available beds. The construction involves additional bathrooms, showers, and some smoke/fire separation

There are emergency contingency plans in place for dangerously cold nights coordinated through the Wells Street Shelter if the shelter is at maximum capacity

The city is working with other municipalities in western Massachusetts and the Western Mass Network to End Homelessness to address the regional need for shelter services

Greenfield is currently pursuing options in the city for a daytime warming center and will be informing the public of these updates as soon as they are available

22News Reporter Hector Molina will have more information regarding the homeless situation on 22News starting at 5 p.m.