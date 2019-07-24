Class ring returned to Greenfield woman after 45 years in the dirt

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman attending her 45th Greenfield High School class reunion last Friday was reunited with more than just her former classmates.

A few weeks prior, Jim Thomas at Sunderland’s Thomas Farm & Dairy was out picking cucumbers when he found something shiny through the dirt– a 1974 Greenfield High School class ring!

“After scrubbing the years of earth off of it we uncovered the owners initials etched on the inside of the band,” the farm wrote on Facebook. “The ring was practically in perfect condition, despite spending 45 years in the ground that had been plowed, harrowed and planted hundreds of times.”

With a little old fashion digging online, Jim and Laurie Balawender Cuevas found a list of alumni from the Class of ’74 and found only one person matched the initials on the ring.

“Last night (July 19) we awkwardly slipped through the door at the Elks club where the 45th class reunion for the class of 1974 was going on. We returned the ring to a very surprised (and delighted!) Caroline Johnson Abercrombie,” they explained.

It turns out Abercrombie worked there as a teenager when it was a tobacco field.

“We got lots of hugs from Caroline and her terrific classmates. We left our new room full of friends feeling very happy that we’d been able to reunite Caroline with her ring.”