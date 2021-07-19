Clean-up continues in Orange after never-ending rain floods town

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A second Franklin County community is under a state of emergency because of flooding and the washing away of roads.

The Town of Montague joins nearby Orange facing extraordinary conditions caused by the never-ending rain. On East River Street, the floodwaters have receded since the town declared a state of emergency over the weekend. Neighbor Jim Collins can’t get over how much rain they received over the weekend.

“It was basically one lane, they had one lane closed off and the water was basically westbound lane, and it went to the guy across the street all over his property,” said Collins.

The ground beneath their feet just become saturated with the rain and became a menace. Bonnie Johnson and her husband Richard had been through flooding before but never like this. They feared their cellar would become flooded.

“It just keeps pumping out all the time, we’ve gone through two sub pumps I think,” said Bonnie.

Although conditions have been improving, the state of emergency will remain in place at least for a few more days. Police Chief James Sullivan told 22News, that repair crews from the MassDOT will come in to help the embattled town public work crews repairing roads that had been washed out.