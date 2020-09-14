Climate Week celebration starting in western Massachusetts

Kathleen Theoharides (center), Gov. Charlie Baker’s environmental affairs chief, applauded as the governor laid out an “ambitious” carbon emissions goal. (Photo: Chris Van Buskirk/SHNS)

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday state officials will head to western Massachusetts as a part of Climate Week in the Commonwealth.

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides is expected to visit the Becket Town Park at 11 a.m. to announce funding from a grant that would be used to improve culverts.

Then at 2:30 p.m., Secretary Theoharides will be at Pelham Lake Park Beach in Rowe, with another announcement regarding funding that will go towards the Mohawk Trail Woodland Partnership.

This year’s Climate Week marks four years since the Governor Charlie Baker signed the Climate Change Strategy Executive Order. The order makes a commitment to reducing greenhouse gases along with laying out a strategy for protecting homes and businesses from the impacts of climate change.

The Baker-Polito administration more recently made an investment to commit $1 billion towards climate resiliency by 2022 and reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.