Closing of Wilson’s a “big loss” for Franklin County, residents say

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a landmark in downtown Greenfield that generations of families have been going to for more than a century. Wilson’s Department Store will soon close its doors for good.

It’s become a rare sight, seeing department stores like Wilson’s on Main Street stay in business for 137 years. On Monday night, residents told 22News they’re devastated by the news.

Wilson’s President, Kevin O’Neil, announced his retirement after 38 years. As a result of O’Neil’s retirement, the store will be selling all merchandise and closing for good.

“I can understand that he wants to retire and everything, but this is like the anchor store and it’s been here as long as I’ve been here,” said Joanne Gardner of Northfield. “I try and shop here as much as I can and it’s just going to be a big loss for not only Greenfield but for the whole Franklin County.”

Wilson’s opened in 1882 making it over 130-years-old. Residents say the store is part of Greenfield’s history.

Crystal Zimmer of Greenfield said, “I think it’s a very historical part of Greenfield a lot of people see it as the centerpiece of Greenfield in a lot of ways and so it’s really going to be sort of a really sad thing not to see Wilson’s here.”

Wilson’s has stopped accepting Wilson’s charge purchases, but they are still accepting major credit cards as well as checks and cash. The store is asking charge account customers with balances to have them paid down by January 15, 2020.

The retirement/store closing sale begins this Friday, November 29 and ends December 4. It’s still unclear when exactly Wilson’s is closing permanently. We’ll share that date with you when it’s announced.