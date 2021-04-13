Co-responding mental health clinician to join Greenfield Police

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greenfield police car_1540253993012.jpg.jpg

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three local police departments are joining forces with a nonprofit behavioral health agency, Clinical and Support Options, to add a mental health clinician to the staff.

This masters-level clinician will be at the Greenfield Police Department full-time to answer calls, but will also be dispatched regionally to neighboring Montague and Deerfield.

The mental health clinician will co-respond with an officer to calls involving mental health concerns, to provide expertise in emotional health and behavioral de-escalation.

“Police are not always the appropriate response to these calls,” Deerfield Chief of Police John Paciorek Jr. said in a statement. He noted that the addition of a clinician could lead to better treatment for people in crisis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today