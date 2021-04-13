Co-responding mental health clinician to join Greenfield Police

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three local police departments are joining forces with a nonprofit behavioral health agency, Clinical and Support Options, to add a mental health clinician to the staff.

This masters-level clinician will be at the Greenfield Police Department full-time to answer calls, but will also be dispatched regionally to neighboring Montague and Deerfield.

The mental health clinician will co-respond with an officer to calls involving mental health concerns, to provide expertise in emotional health and behavioral de-escalation.

“Police are not always the appropriate response to these calls,” Deerfield Chief of Police John Paciorek Jr. said in a statement. He noted that the addition of a clinician could lead to better treatment for people in crisis.