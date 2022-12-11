DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Deerfield, coals dumped in a yard on Thursday were able to ignite a fire Sunday.

The Deerfield Fire Department said a homeowner dumped what they believed to be extinguished coals on Thursday December 8, and the coals were able to ignite a fire three days later on Sunday December 11.

Firefighters were called to the scene when a neighbor noticed the smoke and flames coming from the side yard of a house nearby. Off duty firefighters living in the area were able to control the fire until other departments responded.

The Deerfield Fire Department said the off duty firefighters were responsible for stopping the fire from spreading. Greenfield Fire Department, South Deerfield Fire District, and the Deerfield Police Department helped with the fire.