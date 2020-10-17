Cocaine, fentanyl and gun found inside vehicle pulled over for expired registration, 3 arrested

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police found drugs, a knife and a gun inside a vehicle Thursday night after pulling a vehicle over for an expired registration.

A State Police trooper was monitoring traffic on I-91 in Greenfield Thursday night at 8:10 p.m. when a car passed with an expired New York registration. The trooper caught up with the vehicle and found it going 84 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone.

The trooper then pulled the vehicle over and confirmed the license of the driver, 28-year-old Lance Harper of New York City, and registration of the car was expired. The three people inside the car were asked to get out so the vehicle could be towed.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a scale with white power residue on it. A further investigation revealed 193 grams of cocaine, 180 wax bags containing suspected Fentanyl, a knife with white powder and a .45 caliber Glock model 30 with nine live cartridges. Officers then arrested Harper as well as the two other passengers, 29-year-old Joanne Mitchell of St Johnsbury, Vermont and 48-year-old Jermaine Taylor of Brooklyn, New York.

Harper has been charged with:

Convicted Felon in possession of a firearm

Unregistered vehicle

Speeding

Trafficking in cocaine

Drug, Possess to distribute Class A

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Carrying a loaded firearm

Possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession/carrying a firearm

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession if ammunition without an FID card

Mitchell was charged with:

Arrestee furnishing false name

Failure to wear seat belt

Trafficking in cocaine

Drug, Possess to distribute Class A

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Carrying a loaded firearm

Possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession/carrying a firearm

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession if ammunition without an FID card

Taylor was also charged with:

Convicted Felon in possession of a firearm

Tampering with evidence

Trafficking in cocaine

Drug, Possess to distribute Class A

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Carrying a loaded firearm

Possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession/carrying a firearm

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession if ammunition without an FID card

Bail was set for each person at $50,000.