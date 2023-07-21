DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Deerfield, a car was trapped in water after police say 14 feet of the road collapsed.

That collapse happening in the area of Lower Road. Our 22News crews were there and could see the road split in half. They could also see that the car involved in that collapse had washed away nearby, in what appears to be a waterway.

Police were able to successfully rescue a person in that vehicle.