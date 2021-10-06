Colrain Fire Department assists with chemical spill

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday morning around 8:40, the Colrain Fire Department received reports of an unknown chemical spill on Main Road in Colrain.

According to a statement from the Colrain Fire Department, the chemical was determined to be a non-toxic polymer that spilled out of a dumpster from a nearby mill facility. While small, the spill made its way to the center of Main Road.

After contacting and working with Mass DEP, Mass DOT and the facility representatives, crews worked to cover and absorb the spill with sand and other drying materials. The dried substance was then cleaned up with a street sweeper.

Crews report that there was no environmental impact from the spill.