COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were called to a report of a dryer fire on High Street in Colrain Wednesday night.

According to the Colrain Fire Department, at around 10:44 p.m. crews received a report of a dryer fire. Upon arrival, an electrical fire was found in the basement. The power was secured by members of Eversource and the fire was contained to the electrical components. The fire did not spread in the home.

Dryer Fire Prevention Tips

Clean the filter screen after each load to prevent lint buildup, which can cause fires.

An adult should be at home whenever the dryer is in use and the home should have working smoke alarms.

Clean the vents outside twice a year to clean out any accumulated dust and lint.

Commercial dryers should be cleaned out regularly because of their frequent use and shared venting system.

Don’t dry mop heads in the dryer. The dryer’s heat can ignite the chemical residue on mop heads.

Keep the surrounding area clean. The dryer’s heat may ignite anything left too close to the dryer.

On Tuesday, Colrain firefighters were called to a two-car crash on Adamsville Road at around 3:13 p.m. One of the vehicles rolled into a brook with a person trapped inside. The occupant was able to get out of the vehicle before crews arrived and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Massachusetts State Police assisted along with Engine 2, Engine 1, Ambulance 1, Squad 6, and Utility 7.

Adamsville Road crash (Colrain Firefighters’ Association)