COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – “Yes that was a beer truck outside the fire station yesterday,” the Colrain Fire Department posted on Facebook.

The Budweiser truck, operated by Girardi Distributors in Athol parked outside the Colrain Fire Station on Main Road Wednesday to deliver water. Firefighters in Colrain received 2,352 cans of drinking water to ensure they stay hydrated as they respond to long incidents, natural disasters, and wildfires.

Colrain Firefighters’ Association

Every year, the Anheuser-Busch distributor pauses its beer production to produce clean drinking water in cans for firefighters. Since 1968, Anheuser-Busch donated more than 90 million drinking water cans in partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council to thank firefighters across the country for protecting communities.