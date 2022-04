COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Colrain firefighters put out a generator fire on North Green River Road Monday afternoon.

According to a social media post by the Colrain Firefighters Association, at around 12:05 p.m. crews were called to the reported generator fire. A small portable generator powering a camper caught fire and it extended to the leaf litter causing a small brush fire that burned within four feet of the camper.

No injuries were reported and no further information was given.