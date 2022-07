COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Colraine firefighters were called to Leyden to help Franklin County Animal Control with rescuing a cat in a tree.

PHOTOS:

Courtesy of Colrain Firefighters’ Association

Courtesy of Colrain Firefighters’ Association

Courtesy of Colrain Firefighters’ Association

According to a social media post by the Colrain Firefighters’ Association, the cat was encouraged out of the tree and reunited with its owner.

This is the second animal-related call Colrain has responded to in the past 3 days.