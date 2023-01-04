COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Colrain had the busiest year to date in 2022 according to the association.

The association states that the department was called to 273 incidents for the year 2022. Most of the calls were due to medical reasons. Firefighters assisted 50 times in other communities that included Heath, Shelburne Falls, Shelburne Center, Charlemont, Rowe, Conway, Bernardston, Leyden, and Turners Falls. They also assisted in Halifax, Whitingham, Wilmington, and Readsboro Vermont.

Colrain Fire Calls for 2022:

Structure Fires: 4

Chimney Fires: 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents: 14

Medicals: 140

Vehicle Fires: 2

Brush Fires: 4

Illegal Burns: 1

Investigation/ Public Assist: 6

Trees/Wires: 14

Snowmobile/ATV/Bike Accident: 2

Alarms: 8

Search: 1

Other/Fires: 4

Mutual Aid Given: 50

Lucas Machine Responses: 4

Water Problem/Flooding: 5

Animal Rescue: 1

Service Call/ Landing Zone: 8

Staff Station: 2

Colrain also received mutual aid from area fire departments for five incidents, which were four structure fires and one brush fire. In addition to Colrain Volunteer Ambulance Association, both agencies received more than 650 calls.