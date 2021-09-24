Colrain Police Department seek identity of man in photo

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Colrain Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing several items from an area business.

The man pictured is said to have been caught on camera stealing a pie, an entire basket of apples, corn, peaches, money, and flowers, among other things on August 31.

If you recognize him or have information that could help police, you’re asked to contact the Colrain Police Department either on Facebook or call Shelburne Control Dispatch at 413-625-8200.